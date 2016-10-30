The Rise and Fall Of Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson – On Stage

Natalia Lazarus and The Promenade Playhouse are presenting “Dennis Wilson Forevermore: A Beach Boy’s Fable” based on Eric O’Meara’s original stage play, opening Nov. 4 at The Promenade Playhouse in Santa Monica.

The production will feature theatre favorite, Ryan Boone in the role of Dennis Wilson.

O’Meara’s original stage play is an insider’s view into the tumultuous life and times of Dennis Wilson, the flamboyant unsung drummer of the Beach Boys.

“Dennis Wilson Forevermore: A Beach Boy’s Fable,” is a partially fictionalized behind the scenes drama. It’s a rock and roll history lesson and look at how an abusive father ultimately and tragically shaped the lives of Dennis and Brian Wilson and 3 decades of music, according to the Playhouse.

“The show is a fable about a real Rock and Roll Star with all of the hard drinking, womanizing, sex, drugs, fame, fortune and failure that accompanied Dennis Wilson’s life,” promoters said.

O’Meara’s script explores how Murray Wilson developed his sons into the Beach Boys by ruling with an iron fist that eventually sent Brian into drug use and depression and Dennis down a road of destructive behavior that included the alcohol and drug abuse that may have contributed ultimately to his untimely drowning death that many believe was in fact suicide.

Developed and Directed by Natalia Lazarus, the play features multi-media effects by Heide Fleigner with set design by Argent Lloyd and will feature original music by Eva King reflecting the inimitable style of the Beach Boys and the iconic sounds of Dennis Wilson.

Lazarus has staged the show in a dynamic, cross cutting of locations on a multi-level set that includes Dennis Wilson’s boat, The Harmony, various recording studios and back stage concert halls. The audience learns of how Dennis Wilson was the inspiration behind some of the greatest Beach Boy songs written by the eldest Wilson brother Brian.

We see Dennis’ personality as a wild child teenager evolve into a soulful and caring yet tortured man with forays into the Manson Family and a penchant for infidelity that leads to the demise of his multiple marriages. This play is a sad look into a beautiful man.

Running in conjunction with the play will be “Surf Reflections: an Exhibit Commemorating Dennis Wilson and The Beach Boys,” a gallery exhibit of locally crafted artwork that reflects the Southern California surfin’ lifestyle personified by Dennis Wilson and The Beach Boys.

Featured artists with works for sale include Thomas Ramey (Sculpures), Catrina Gula (Beach Scenes), Jim Rajner (Surfboards) and Nicholas Vicknair’s Resin Abstracts.

“Dennis Wilson Forevermore: A Beach Boy’s Fable” opens at the Promenade Playhouse on Nov. 4 and runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. through December 17th. (Dark Thanksgiving weekend.) Promenade Playhouse is located at 1404 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica 90401 Phone 310.656.8070. General admission is $27. Tickets and information are available at: promenadeplayhouse.com